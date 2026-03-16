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Canadians can now get paid to share posts on their Stories

If you’re already posting on your Instagram Story daily, this new opportunity could turn that habit into a way to earn money.

Pay users to share your posts on their Stories on Locals.tv

Creator sharing a business post on Instagram and making money.

Locals.tv
Content Marketing Specialist

The idea comes at a time when many Canadians are looking for new ways to supplement their income. As the cost of living continues to rise, more people are exploring side hustles and digital opportunities that allow them to earn money online.

In this case, it builds on something millions of people already do every day: posting on their Instagram Stories.

What started as a simple disappearing photo feature has quietly evolved into one of the most active spaces on social media.

Instagram Stories have become a place where people share moments from their day, whether it’s a restaurant they tried, a concert clip, or something that made them laugh, that casual habit could now come with a payout.

Because Stories feel immediate and personal, they’ve also become increasingly valuable for brands looking to reach audiences in a way that feels less like advertising and more like a recommendation from a friend.

Recognizing that shift, Locals.tv has introduced a feature that allows people to earn money by sharing brand posts directly to their Instagram Stories.

Anyone with an active Instagram account can browse available campaigns, choose one that resonates with their audience, and share the campaign post to their Story. As long as the share is submitted through the platform and remains live for 24 hours, the participant receives a payout.

For some users, it could transform the simple act of posting on their Story into a small but steady stream of income, all by sharing something they might have posted anyway.

Would you give it a try?

Share your first Story today


Locals.tv is a platform owned and operated by Narcity Media Group.

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