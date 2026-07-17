Cancer society applauds certification of class-action against e-cigarette maker JUUL

Cancer society applauds e-cigarette class-action
Cancer society applauds e-cigarette class-action
An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
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The Canadian Cancer Society says the certification of a national class-action lawsuit against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes is an important step in holding companies accountable for alleged misleading marketing of vaping products. 

The B.C. Supreme Court certified the action against JUUL Labs Canada, Ltd., JUUL Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. this week, clearing a legal hurdle for the lawsuit that was originally filed in 2019. 

The lawsuit alleges JUUL products were falsely marketed as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes in conjunction with an alleged conspiracy to addict young people to nicotine. 

The court had delayed its certification decision last year to allow for the lawsuit to be amended after the defendants "vehemently opposed" allowing the class-action to go ahead, a ruling released last year says. 

None of the claims have been proven in court and lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rob Cunningham, a lawyer and policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, says the case has been delayed as part of a "strategy" used by the tobacco industry going back decades. 

He says the case carries significance beyond B.C. because it's the first national class-action lawsuit ever certified against a tobacco or vaping company.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026

By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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