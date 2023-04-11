This Charming Tulip Field In Washington Is A Spectacular Spring Getaway & Has Over 1M Flowers
Only $15 to experience! 🌷
If you want to experience the spring season to the fullest, there’s a colorful little stop in Washington that makes for a spectacular and fun getaway where you’ll be surrounded by millions of flowers.
Tucked inside the Skagit Valley in Mount Vernon, WA, lies the RoozenGaarde fields, a perfect spring destination that many travelers across the world visit to soak in the picturesque rainbow patterns created mainly by a tulip and daffodil paradise.
You’ll have plenty of areas to explore and lose all your worries away while adventuring to this breathtaking scenario.
RoozeGaarde is a world-renowned spot with a giant display garden and more than 50 acres of tulips and daffodils fields you can get lost on. Additionally, every year, the garden is redesigned and replanted by hand with more than one million bulbs of around 200 different types of tulips, daffodils, and other flowers.
The general admission tickets to enjoy this gorgeous spring festival are only $15, and you can plan your visit for any day of the week. The fields are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.
If you want to take some of the spectacular colors with you, RoozeGaarde offers several flower arrangements you can buy, from daffodils and lilies to tulips and peonies.
However you want to experience springtime, you can never go wrong with a quick getaway to a tulip and daffodils fields that are sure to give you breathtaking views.
Pets and drones are not allowed inside the installations.
RoozeGaarde
Price: $15
Address: 15867 Beaver Marsh Rd, Mount Vernon, WA
Why You Need To Go: You can have the perfect spring getaway and kiss all your worries away while being surrounded by massive tulip and flower fields.