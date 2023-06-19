Chick-fil-A Canada's Summer Drinks Lineup Is Just Peachy & Here's What Else Tops The Menu
Fresh salads, juicy chicken, the beloved Peach Milkshake and more.
Chick-fil-A has just released its summer menu, and it's packed with delicious delights bound to satisfy your cravings.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone to relish — from mouthwatering handhelds and fresh salads to the highly anticipated return of the Peach Milkshake, a beloved sip that marks the start of summer for Chick-fil-A devotees.
The Narcity team had the privilege of getting a sneak peek at the summer menu, and here's the inside scoop on this season's irresistible offerings.
A fresh & summer-inspired drinks menu
Daniel Hagon | Narcity Media
Back for its fourth year, the hand-spun Peach Milkshake sets itself apart, with nibble-sized pieces of fresh peach, a generous topping of whipped cream and a picturesque cherry garnish.
Also on the menu is the Chick-fil-A Lemonade, made with real lemon juice, cane sugar and water (that's it!), a handcrafted Iced Coffee and a lineup of white peach-flavoured bevvies — just in time for summer.
The White Peach Lemonade combines classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade with the flavour of fresh white peaches.
The White Peach Sunjoy is a blend of Chick-fil-A Lemonade and freshly brewed sweetened iced tea, mixed with natural white peach flavour.
The white peach flavour can also be made with Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade or Iced Tea for a different taste combination.
The Narcity Canada team considers the White Peach Sunjoy a highlight of the menu. Super refreshing and not too sweet, it's the perfect match for a warm summer day.
Classic Chick-fil-A faves you have to taste for yourself
Daniel Hagon | Narcity Media
First up, the Grilled Nuggets — their smokey flavour and juicy texture give them a fresh-from-the-barbecue taste that makes them a standout. You can buy them in five, eight or 12-piece packs to snack on or enjoy atop a salad.
Equally delicious, the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips are hand-breaded and seasoned with a blend of spicy peppers.
Level both up by dipping them in Chick-fil-A Sauce, which gives smokey-mayonnaise vibes. Or, if you like a bit of spice, the Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce is an underrated gem.
Then there are the sandwiches: the Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich, a classic that's seasoned to perfection with pickles and cheese; and the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, featuring a boneless breast of lemon-herb marinated chicken.
Super-fresh salads that pack a flavour punch
Daniel Hagon | Narcity Media
Chick-fil-A's salads are made on-site daily with fresh ingredients and, in one Narcity team member's opinion, they're the best quick-service salads you'll find.
Their take on the classic Cobb Salad includes crave-able fresh summer greens, roasted corn, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes.
For a salad with a spicy kick, order the Spicy Southwest Salad, which combines roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles and red bell peppers. It's served with seasoned tortilla strips and chilli lime pepitas.
Chick-fil-A's show-stopping sides
Daniel Hagon | Narcity Media
If you're looking for something to accompany your nuggets, strips or sandwich, the Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries are a must-try. They're crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and taste extraordinary when dipped into a creamy Chick-fil-A milkshake.
The Waffle Potato Chips — kettle-cooked waffle-cut potato chips sprinkled with sea salt — also make a great side or a snack on the go.
Of course, some of these items are only available for a limited time, so don't let summer fly by before you sample this particularly peachy menu.
Of course, some of these items are only available for a limited time, so don't let summer fly by before you sample this particularly peachy menu.