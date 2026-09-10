Quebec children’s welfare commissioner kicks off tenure with three investigations
Quebec's commissioner for children's rights and well-being officially launched her first three investigations on Thursday.
Marie-Eve Brunet Kitchen was appointed in April 2025 to protect children and young people under the age of 25.
The role was created following findings of the Laurent Commission, which reviewed the entire child-protection system following the tragic 2019 death of a seven-year-old child who became known to Quebecers as the "Granby girl."
The girl's stepmother was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in connection with her death, while her father pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of forcible confinement.
The commissioner will receive reports from children and adults who witness or are victims of injustices and violations of their rights.
While her team can guide them toward resources, the commissioner's role is different from child protection services as her investigations are systemic in nature.
The first two investigations will assess the availability of care for children throughout the province, as well as adapted housing resources for children and youths with autism or an intellectual disability.
The third stems directly from the case of the Granby girl and will evaluate the risk of such an incident recurring, particularly with the various agencies involved in children's cases often acting in silos.
"Starting today, no child should have to face alone a situation they find unfair, one that violates their rights, or one that jeopardizes their well-being. If they don’t know where to turn, they can start by coming to us," said Brunet Kitchen. "We are here for all children and youth in Quebec.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.
By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.