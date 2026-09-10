Quebec children’s welfare commissioner kicks off tenure with three investigations

Children's welfare commissioner opens three files
Children's welfare commissioner opens three files
Two women pay their respects in front of the house of a seven-year-old girl who died after being found in critical condition in her home in Granby in 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Writer

Quebec's commissioner for children's rights and well-being officially launched her first three investigations on Thursday. 

Marie-Eve Brunet Kitchen was appointed in April 2025 to protect children and young people under the age of 25. 

The role was created following findings of the Laurent Commission, which reviewed the entire child-protection system following the tragic 2019 death of a seven-year-old child who became known to Quebecers as the "Granby girl."

The girl's stepmother was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in connection with her death, while her father pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of forcible confinement.

The commissioner will receive reports from children and adults who witness or are victims of injustices and violations of their rights.

While her team can guide them toward resources, the commissioner's role is different from child protection services as her investigations are systemic in nature. 

The first two investigations will assess the availability of care for children throughout the province, as well as adapted housing resources for children and youths with autism or an intellectual disability.

The third stems directly from the case of the Granby girl and will evaluate the risk of such an incident recurring, particularly with the various agencies involved in children's cases often acting in silos.

"Starting today, no child should have to face alone a situation they find unfair, one that violates their rights, or one that jeopardizes their well-being. If they don’t know where to turn, they can start by coming to us," said Brunet Kitchen. "We are here for all children and youth in Quebec.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

Oilers defend Formenton signing as superfan 'Mama Stanley' withdraws support

Oilers lose superfan after Formenton signing

Trump's Canada-bashing echoed by supporters at Dallas convention

Trump's Canada-bashing echoed by supporters

Ontario's winter forecast reveals which months will be the coldest and snowiest

Snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal this winter.

Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.

Canadians say they'd love to move to this tiny riverside town in Ontario with storybook charm

It's just an hour away from Toronto.