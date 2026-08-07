Interim Indigenous languages commissioner says she's participating in probe of office
The interim commissioner of Indigenous languages says she knows her office has work to do on rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities, and she is participating fully in a government-ordered audit.
Candice St-Aubin, a former senior assistant deputy minister of strategic policy with Indigenous Services Canada, was appointed interim commissioner for a term of up to 90 days, or until a permanent commissioner is selected.
"Having seen the reporting coming in, my eyes were wide open. Financial stewardship is something that is ingrained in me, much like ethics and codes of conduct, but also managing people," St-Aubin told The Canadian Press during an interview in her downtown Ottawa office.
The Canadian Press reported earlier this year that half a dozen sources, including former employees, said the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages was failing to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research.
They said the office had focused instead on extensive travel and hosting one big conference that cost $10 million. They also said the office was afflicted by a toxic work environment, bullying and uncompleted projects, and that staff had been quitting in frustration.
The terms of former commissioner Ronald Ignace and the office's directors expired in July. A permanent commissioner has not yet been appointed and Canadian Heritage has not said when that will happen.
Audio recordings and documents obtained by The Canadian Press, including emails and letters, indicate Ignace, the directors and other senior officials were told several times by former employees about the organization’s allegedly flawed human resources processes.
The documents allege harassment claims went unresolved and staff perpetuated a toxic workplace by micromanaging and undermining junior employees and workplace investigations.
Ignace told The Canadian Press the office has faced challenges but it "succeeded in laying the foundation for an office capable of carrying forward this significant work.”
The federal government ordered a financial audit of transactions and activities in the office after receiving anonymous complaints. The Canadian Heritage Department says that review can look at whether the office’s “books, records, systems and practices” are complying with standards in the legislation.
The office is also undergoing a mandatory five-year review, as required by the Indigenous Languages Act.
A sign for the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages is shown in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
While the Heritage Department didn’t say when the audit might be complete, it said a summary of its findings will be posted on the office's website.
St-Aubin said her office is participating fully in the external audits and the recommendations generated by those probes could identify gaps that may have been missed when the organization was created.
She said "growing pains are natural" and that the office was created during the pandemic, which posed unique challenges.
St-Aubin said she couldn't speak to what level of engagement the office had with federal auditors before to her appointment in July.
She acknowledged that some Indigenous communities are going to be skeptical of her temporary appointment because of her background in the federal public service.
She said her role is not to make sweeping changes to the office's role or operations but rather to ensure the office is functioning.
Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller speaks during a news conference, while Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, back left, and Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon look on in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller has not been made available for interviews about the office or the process of appointing a new commissioner.
He said earlier this year the allegations raised about the office are serious.
“But part of holding people to account is giving people the benefit of the doubt, and that includes making sure the due process is respected,” he said in June.
St-Aubin said she wants the next commissioner and directors to start their mandates knowing the office is functioning.
She said Indigenous communities also want to see demonstrable results from the office's work.
"We've got to build trust by showing (our work), by talking about it, by engaging in conversations — continued conversations — even if it's uncomfortable," St-Aubin said, adding she wants young people to have more of a say in the work the office does.
"There's a whole lot of great innovation happening there. And I think if we can demonstrate that and show folks what's going on, we'll go a long way."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.
— With files from Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.