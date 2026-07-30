New Indigenous languages commissioner says her job is to support incoming leadership
The interim head of the Indigenous languages commission, which is now facing a federal audit, says her job is to support new leadership to ensure a fresh start for the institution.
Candice St-Aubin, who left her job as a senior federal public servant to take on the interim commissioner's role, said on social media it's deeply meaningful work that "asks much of the mind, heart and spirit."
"I do not approach this work as temporary. The responsibility to support the preservation, revitalization, and strengthening of Indigenous languages in Canada does not pause while institutional processes continue," St-Aubin wrote.
"While the formal process will determine the leadership team that follows, I see my role as helping support those who will welcome them and ensuring they can begin their work on a strong and respectful foundation."
Her appointment comes after The Canadian Press reported on former staff raising widespread concerns about the arm's-length office and claiming it has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research.
They also allege a toxic work environment, bullying and stalled projects, all leading to staff quitting in frustration.
The Canadian Heritage department launched a financial audit of the office. Heritage Minister Marc Miller said the allegations are serious and people must be held accountable.
Documents show his department was aware of internal strife at the Indigenous languages office for months before it launched the audit.
While Canadian Heritage has not said when the probe will be completed, it says a summary of its findings will be posted on the commissioner’s website.
St-Aubin previously served as a senior assistant deputy minister of strategic policy with Indigenous Services Canada. She will hold the position as interim commissioner of Indigenous languages for 90 days or until a new commissioner is named.
The federal order announcing the appointment said it will be effective as of July 13 — the day the former commissioner’s term expired.
Ronald Ignace, the former commissioner, has told The Canadian Press he was proud of the work done to establish the office.
In a media statement, Ignace said the office has faced challenges but “we succeeded in laying the foundation for an office capable of carrying forward this significant work.”
St-Aubin said her grandmother was the last in her family to speak Anishinaabemowin and the work to preserve Indigenous languages is deeply personal for her.
"That loss continues to resonate across generations, especially as young people leave home for work or school and may have fewer opportunities to hear, use, and learn their traditional languages," she wrote.
"For that reason, too, I carry this responsibility with humility and gratitude."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.