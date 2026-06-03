Minister won't say when he ordered audit of Indigenous languages office
Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller won't say when his department ordered a financial audit of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages after it received anonymous complaints.
The Canadian Press reported earlier this week an audit is being conducted on the office tasked with helping to preserve at-risk Indigenous languages.
Half a dozen sources, including former employees, told The Canadian Press that over the five years of its existence, the commissioner’s office has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research.
Instead, they say, the office has focused on extensive travel and hosting one big conference in Ottawa that cost $10 million. They also allege a toxic work environment, bullying, uncompleted projects and staff quitting in frustration.
The sources spoke on the condition they not be named due to fear of reprisals.
Miller said Wednesday the allegations brought forward against the office are serious enough to warrant the audit and people need to be held accountable.
"But part of holding people to account is giving people the benefit of the doubt, and that includes making sure the due process is respected," he said.
He said he won't speculate on potential changes to the office's governance structure or mandate, adding a mandatory review of the Indigenous Languages Act is underway.
Commissioner Ronald Ignace told The Canadian Press he is proud of the work done to establish the office.
In a media statement, Ignace said the office has faced challenges but “we succeeded in laying the foundation for an office capable of carrying forward this significant work.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.
— Written by Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa and Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.