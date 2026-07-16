Quebec police ethics commissioner opens file into Montréal-Nord racism allegations
Quebec’s police ethics commissioner has opened an investigation into allegations of racist misconduct by officers in a multicultural Montreal neighbourhood.
The commissioner said in an email that it opened the investigation on June 26 at the request of Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière.
Montreal police chief Fady Dagher announced on June 12 that the force removed 16 officers from patrol duties, including two who were suspended and are under criminal investigation, over allegations of discriminatory behaviour.
A spokesperson for Lafrenière says the minister will let the investigation unfold before making further comment.
The Red Coalition, a lobby group dedicated to fighting racial profiling, had filed its own complaint to the ethics commissioner 10 days before Lafrenière requested the investigation.
An email sent to the Red Coalition’s Alain Babineau, which The Canadian Press has viewed, says the commissioner closed the organization’s file after Lafrenière made his request.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.
By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.