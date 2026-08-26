I compared egg bites from Starbucks and Tim Hortons — The winner is surprising
And for the lady, perhaps a mini omelette?
Call me old-fashioned, but few breakfast dishes hit harder (and taste better) than eggs. Scrambled, baked, fried, you name it — who doesn't love a hefty dose of protein to get the day started? But the truth is, not every morning affords us the time to whip up a proper breakfast, so when the hunger strikes but the clock's not in your favour, it's good to know there are some great options you can grab en route to your morning meeting, run club, or other activities you've planned in the A.M.
We are, of course, talking about egg bites. You know them! You love them! And now everyone's got 'em. With that in mind, I popped by Tim Hortons and Starbucks to try their versions of these savoury little snacks and, obviously, do some very scientific research to find out which one's better. You'd think it'd be an easy distinction, but when we factor in costs, fillings, and flavour, things get considerably more complicated. Here's the scoop.
WINNER: Tim Hortons
Bite-sized omelettes? Sign me up.
Victoria Kuglin
Ok, I'll admit it: it's been a while since I've visited Tim Hortons. Aside from a few road trip stops (because who doesn't love a frosty ice cap en route to a cottage?), I haven't really explored their menu in a while, so I didn't really go in with high expectations. So colour me surprised when the egg bites served up by this Canadian mainstay turned out to be surprisingly delicious. We opted for the sausage and cheese, and I was thrilled to find out that they were absolutely loaded with fillings and had a pleasantly dense, omelette-like texture, with lacy, crispy edges you'd normally find on a frittata. They tasted wonderfully homemade, too, like something you'd make on a lazy Sunday morning when whipping up a full-sized meal just isn't in the cards.
As someone who doesn't have a huge appetite in the morning, these morsels were a dream come true: savoury, delicious, and just the right size to fuel my morning. Compared to the Starbucks fillings, these definitely skewed more classic: as delish as it was, the breakfast sausage and cheddar cheese option's limited to only certain locations (sorry), but there's also bacon and cheese, plus a spinach, mozzarella, and egg white option if that's more in line with your dietary preferences.
Price: $4.19
Quantity: 2
Starbucks
The incredible disappearing filling!
Victoria Kuglin
Starbucks opted for a sous-vide vibe, rendering their egg bites plush, pillowy, and a genuine pleasure to eat. To keep the comparison as fair as possible, we grabbed the bacon and gruyère option, and though the flavours were absolutely on point, the amount of filling left a little to be desired. I might have been less critical if both my wallet and I hadn't gotten a serious shock when we learned this little snack-size duo was nearly TWICE the price of Tim Hortons (!!!!). And at this price point, I want to feel like I'm getting my money's worth, you know?
In fact, it took a couple of nibbles before we even got to the bacon, which is annoying when each one is only a couple of bites. And for almost $10, I shouldn't have to employ detective work to get to the good parts! If I'm honest, I had a really hard time getting over the price, especially when Tim Hortons egg bites were just as tasty and offered way better value to boot. What am I paying for here, Starbz?
I gotta hand it to Starbucks, though: the filling choices are both BOUGIE and delicious. "Bacon and gruyère" is actually a medley of applewood-smoked bacon, aged gruyère, and a touch of Monterey Jack cheese — while egg white and roasted pepper offer up a tasty vegetarian alternative (also with some Monterey Jack for added zip). My only wish is that they were more generous with them.
Price: $7.38
Quantity: 2
If we were judging on flavour and fanciness alone, Starbucks would take the cake. But these days, value makes a huge difference, and that's where Tim Hortons pulled ahead. Are the fillings more basic? Yes. But sometimes you just want a pair of tasty mini omelettes that deliver big on both filling and flavour, and not a fancy-schmancy pair of oeufs that might reward you with a single morsel of smoky bacon — if you're lucky.
It's not the first time Starbucks prices have given me the ick, TBH, and I keep hoping that someone, somewhere, will finally decide to make changes. But in the meantime, every bite of those Tim Hortons bites reminded me that sometimes, spending more doesn't always mean better. Tim's bites delivered everything I could have wanted in a quick morning meal, and did it without gouging me on the price. Imagine that!
Related: I tested sourdough bread from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — One was a major letdown
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.