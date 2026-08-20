Quebec coroner recommends Montreal police review use of force after 2025 death

Coroner recommends police review use of force
Coroner recommends police review use of force
Quebec's coroner's office will investigate following the death of a 57-year-old man found inside a running snow-encased vehicle. An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

A Quebec coroner is urging Montreal police to review its restraint and use of force practices following the 2025 death of Abisay Cruz. 

According to Géhane Kamel's report dated Aug. 12, police use of a hogtie restraint technique likely contributed to the death of the 29-year-old. 

Kamel determined Cruz had toxic levels of cocaine in his bloodstream at the time of his death. 

However, she says Cruz had been held on his stomach with his limbs tied behind his back for more than two minutes, which poses serious risk for asphyxiation.

Police had been called in connection with a man who appeared to be agitated on a balcony in March 2025. 

He was pronounced dead in hospital after the police intervention. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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