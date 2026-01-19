29 of the best Costco flyer deals that get you products for up to 28% off right now
You can save on groceries, household essentials, and more items.
There is a new Costco flyer for January and February.
You can get products, including groceries and household essentials, for up to 28% off with these deals.
The discounted prices from the flyer coupons are available at Costco Canada stores.
If you shop online and get products delivered, you'll have to pay a higher price.
Some deals are valid from Monday, January 19, to Sunday, February 1, while others are valid from Monday, January 19, to Sunday, February 15.
Typically, the Costco coupons are for 20% off, but these are more than that and get you up to 28% off.
So, here are some of the best Costco flyer deals that are available in-warehouse right now.
Groceries
These are some of the best Costco flyer deals on groceries you can get until February 15:
- Oikos 3% Greek yogurt, 24 × 100 g — save $4, now $14.49 (
$18.49)
- Cavendish Restaurant Style Drive Thru fries, 2.4 kilograms — save $2, now $6.99 (
$8.99)
- Sunrise Farms broccoli and cheese stuffed chicken breasts, pack of eight — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Wholly Guacamole organic minis, pack of 12 — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Rao's marinara sauce, two 770-millilitre jars — save $4, now $12.99 (
$14.99)
- Antonio Amato pasta variety pack, nine 500-gram bags — save $3, now $9.99 (
$12.99)
- Ocean's flaked whitealbacore tuna, six 184-gram cans — save $4, now $13.49 (
$17.49)
- Samyang Buldak Carbonara spicy ramen, six 105-gram packs — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Tostitos rounds tortilla chips, 826 grams — save $2, now $5.49 (
$7.49)
- Terra Sweets Medley vegetable chips, 453 grams — save $2.50, now $6.49 (
$8.99)
- E&C's Heavenly Hunks oatmeal dark chocolate cookies, 567 grams — save $2.50, now $8.49 (
$10.99)
- Pure Protein protein bar variety pack, 18 bars that are 50 grams each — save $6, now $18.99 (
$24.99)
- Premier Protein vanilla protein shake, 18 bottles that are 325 millilitres each — save $10, now $34.99 (
$44.99)
- Premier Protein chocolate protein shake, 18 bottles that are 325 millilitres each — save $10, now $34.99 (
$44.99)
- Joyburst Renew hydration beverage variety pack, 18 bottles that are 500 millilitres each — save $6, now $19.99 (
$25.99)
- Vega organic protein and greens vanilla protein powder, two kilograms — save $17, now $42.99 (
$59.99)
Household products
You can get these Costco flyer deals on household products until February 15:
- Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues, 21 boxes — save $6, now $21.99 (
$27.99)
- Alcan Classic Plus aluminum foil, three 100-foot rolls — save $4, now $12.99 (
$16.99)
- Kirkland Signature moist flushable wipes, 10 packs of 64 wipes — save $5, now $16.99 (
$21.99)
- Colgate Total Active toothpaste, five 170-millilitre tubes — save $3.50, now $12.49 (
$15.99)
- Schick Xtreme 3 sensitive skin disposable razors, pack of 28 — save $6, now $18.99 (
$24.99)
- Dove MEN+care body wash, two 887-millilitre bottles — save $3.50, now $11.49 (
$14.99)
- Aveeno daily moisturizing lotion, two 710-millilitre bottles — save $5, now $16.99 (
$21.99)
Clothing
These are the flyer deals on clothing you can get until February 1:
- Champion boy's fleece hoodie, sizes S to XXL — save $4, now $12.99 (
$16.99)
- Champion boy's fleece jogger, sizes S to XXL — save $4, now $9.99 (
$13.99)
- Levi's men's belt, black or brown, sizes M to XL — save $5, now $19.99 (
$24.99)
These clothing deals are available until February 15:
- GAP men's Henley, sizes S to XXL — save $5, now $14.99 (
$19.99)
- Bench women's modal t-shirt, pack of 3, sizes S to XL — save $5, now $14.99 (
$19.99)
- Bench men's athletic t-shirt, pack of 3, sizes S to XXL — save $5, now $14.99 (
$19.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.