CRTC to go ahead with implementing Cancon streaming rules U.S. opposes in trade talks

CRTC to go ahead with Cancon streaming rules
CRTC to go ahead with Cancon streaming rules
Shortcut buttons for streaming services Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video are seen on a television remote control in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The federal broadcast regulator will go ahead with the process to put rules in place around Canadian content on streaming services, after such efforts played a role in ending trade talks with the U.S.

A spokesperson says the CRTC will move forward to determine exactly how streamers must ensure Canadian content is available and visible to audiences.

The CRTC says it’s still finalizing the dates for the regulatory proceedings.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the U.S. put pressure on Canada to adjust its position on rules around discoverability of content online, and that U.S. demands would have affected Canada's ability to protect its culture, including the French language.

The 2023 Online Streaming Act passed by the Liberal government says streamers should ensure Canadian programs, including French language content, can be found on streaming services offered in Canada.

The CRTC is in charge of implementing that legislation, and said in May it wouldn’t immediately put universal requirements in place but instead work with each streamer to develop tailored rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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