Ottawa to 'eliminate' streamers' CanCon payments, provide government funding instead

Ottawa to eliminate CanCon payments for streamers
Ottawa to eliminate CanCon payments for streamers
A sign for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), is shown in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Liberal government plans to "eliminate" the financial contribution requirement for streamers set by the CRTC.

It says in a court document it plans to replace that requirement with government funding.

In early June, the government said it would issue a new policy directive to the CRTC after the broadcast regulator increased contributions for large streaming services from five per cent to fifteen per cent.

The government also said at the time it would instead provide the industry with $600 million in annual funding.

The court document, submitted by the attorney general’s office on July 17, said the government would publish the new policy directive to the CRTC in the coming weeks.

While Ottawa changed course on the streaming rules after the U.S. identified the enabling legislation as a trade irritant, the United States Trade Representative said recently Canada wouldn’t "really get credit" for the move.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

Federal government launches expanded online passport renewal service

Ottawa expands online passport renewal

15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)

Ditch the brands and save money!

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree

Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!

8 things I don't miss about living in Ontario, since I moved away

Sorry to all my friends back home!

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

'Everything is gone' in images showing wildfire damage outside Clinton, B.C.

B.C. fire leaves scorched vehicles, trees, metal

Trump's constant Canada-bashing may be changing Republican views

Trump's Canada-bashing may be changing views

B.C. mother sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for death of 18-month-old

B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler