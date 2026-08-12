Two fisheries officers injured when vessel collides with humpback whale in B.C.

DFO officers injured in B.C. collision with whale
DFO officers injured in B.C. collision with whale
A humpback whale is seen outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. Tuesday, Sept, 17, 2013.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

Two Fisheries Department officers have been injured when the boat they were in crashed into a humpback whale on British Columbia's central coast. 

A statement from the department says the crash occurred Sunday when the agency's vessel collided with a humpback whale near Calvert Island, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island. 

The department says the whale involved in the collision hasn't been identified, and it's working with the B.C. Marine Mammal Response Network to locate the animal and document any injuries. 

The collision left two officers injured, but the statement says it can't give further details for privacy reasons. 

Humpback whales are making a comeback in B.C.'s coastal waters, with marine biologists pointing to a rich food supply and past conservation efforts, turning the Salish Sea into prime ground for whale-spotting. 

The statement says it encourages people to report possible instances of whales being disturbed, whale collisions, or whale entanglements. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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