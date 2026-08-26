Two Air Canada employees arrested in connection with drug trafficking

Drug trafficking: Two Air Canada workers arrested
Drug trafficking: Two Air Canada workers arrested
Luggage containing drugs seized at Montreal-Trudeau Airport is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

RCMP says two Air Canada employees have been arrested in connection with alleged cocaine and cannabis trafficking out of Montréal-Trudeau Airport.

The force says the two suspects are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to move luggage into the airport’s secure areas to facilitate importing cocaine and exporting cannabis.

RCMP conducted searches at two residences and a vehicle in the greater Montreal area, as well as at the employees' work area in Dorval.

The investigation began in May after 62.5 kg of cocaine was intercepted in backpacks on a flight from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. 

The RCMP states that 56 kg of cannabis were also seized during the investigation.

The force says an analysis of the evidence could lead to charges being laid as well as more arrests.

The arrested employees worked in ground operations at Air Canada. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians say they're visiting this beautiful waterfront town in Ontario instead of the US

It's especially beautiful during the fall.

Ground crew worker dies after being struck by a plane in Montreal

Worker dies after Montreal airport accident

I moved to the US — Here are the 9 biggest differences between Canada and the States

We may be neighbours, but we're not the same.

CRA is hiring for jobs in these cities and some positions don't require a degree

The salaries go up to $122,000 a year!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🤑