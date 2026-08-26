Two Air Canada employees arrested in connection with drug trafficking
RCMP says two Air Canada employees have been arrested in connection with alleged cocaine and cannabis trafficking out of Montréal-Trudeau Airport.
The force says the two suspects are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to move luggage into the airport’s secure areas to facilitate importing cocaine and exporting cannabis.
RCMP conducted searches at two residences and a vehicle in the greater Montreal area, as well as at the employees' work area in Dorval.
The investigation began in May after 62.5 kg of cocaine was intercepted in backpacks on a flight from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.
The RCMP states that 56 kg of cannabis were also seized during the investigation.
The force says an analysis of the evidence could lead to charges being laid as well as more arrests.
The arrested employees worked in ground operations at Air Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.
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