In the news today: Canadian killed in Mexico, High grocery prices, Drone deliveries

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Canadian tourist killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico pyramids
An armed man standing atop one of the historic Teotihuacán pyramids north of Mexico’s capital opened fire on tourists Monday, killing a Canadian and injuring another.
The shooter was identified as 27-year-old Julio Cesar Jasso of Mexico, who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials said 13 people, including a Canadian woman identified as 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong, were taken to hospital with injuries.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.
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A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Cracking at Old Fort slide in B.C. prompts evacuation order
Residents of a community in northeastern B.C. were ordered out of their homes late Monday due to the risk of a landslide.
Those in the area of the historic Old Fort slide were given two hours to get out and head to the Pomeroy Sports Centre in the city of Fort St. John.
The Peace River Regional District earlier issued an evacuation order due to "immediate danger to life safety" after reported cracking at the site of the historic Old Fort slide, about five kilometres south of Fort St. John.
In 2018, a landslide damaged the only road in and out of Old Fort and prompted evacuations of the community of 150 residents.
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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is flanked by, from left to right, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Christopher Skeete and Valérie Schmaltz, member of the legislature for Vimont, as she makes an announcement in Laval, Que., on Friday, April 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to announce new cabinet today
Quebec's new Premier Christine Fréchette is set to announce her cabinet today.
In a recent appearance on Radio-Canada’s "Tout le monde en parle" television show, she teased that her cabinet would be a mix of old and new.
She confirmed that her only opponent in the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race, Bernard Drainville, will have an important role.
In her campaign to succeed CAQ founder François Legault, Fréchette promised to bring change to the party and focus on the economy.
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An employee carries luggage to an Air North ATR 42 aircraft as cargo, including fresh fruits and vegetables, sits on a truck after being unloaded during a scheduled stop in Old Crow, Yukon, while en route from Whitehorse to Inuvik, N.W.T., on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
High fuel prices driving up shipping costs for northern grocers
As another bout of food inflation looms due to high oil and gas prices, grocers in Canada's north aren't only facing price hikes from suppliers, but also the skyrocketing fuel costs needed to ship their goods.
The North West Company, which runs brands like Giant Tiger, North Mart and Northern, is seeing fuel surcharges of 20 to 50 cents per pound on air freight for cargo going to northern provinces and territories.
Vice-president of Canadian store operations Mike Beaulieu says a four-litre jug of milk weighs 10 pounds, which means a $2 to $5 cost increase for a single unit.
So far, it hasn't passed on price increases to customers on essentials such as milk, bread and eggs, but Beaulieu says the cost of non-essentials like beverages and salty snacks has gone up.
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The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Saskatchewan to test out technology that detects drones smuggling drugs into prisons
Saskatchewan is taking aim at reducing the rise in drugs and weapons being dropped by drones into prisons.
The province's Community Safety Ministry says the goal is to improve security, allowing guards to quickly intervene.
Jake Suelzle with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for the Prairie region says the issue has grown more problematic over the last decade and that inmates, using prohibited cellphones, are able to order drugs like a food-delivery service.
Correctional Service Canada says it's monitoring the increase in drone smuggling and is working to implement new security measures.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.
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