Senior leaders of Edmonton-based infantry battalion removed amid investigation
The Department of National Defence says two senior leaders of a respected Armed Forces battalion have been removed pending an investigation.
It says Lt.-Col. Jason Hudson and Chief Warrant Officer Kim Doerr have been temporarily removed from their positions with 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.
Hudson was the Edmonton-based unit's commanding officer.
The Defence Department is sharing few details about the probe but says authority figures are expected to display good judgment and conduct.
It says the 3rd Canadian Division, which oversees all Forces operations across Western Canada, is handling the investigation.
Maj. Caleb Kimball and Master Warrant Officer Timothy Wiebe have been named as the unit's new commanding officers while the investigation is carried out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.
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