Canadians say they'd love to move to this tiny riverside town in Ontario with storybook charm

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

A market with pumpkins. Right: A waterfall in a forest.

A small hamlet in Ontario.

@terracottacountrystore | Instagram, @remote.landscapes | Instagram,
Lead Writer, Travel

Thinking about trading city life for a quieter pace? This little Ontario town is so enchanting; Canadians are dreaming of moving there.

Nestled along a flowing river, the community features historic homes and peaceful forests, making it a dreamy spot to settle down.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this quaint hamlet was one of the spots mentioned.

Terra Cotta is a tiny village nestled in the beautiful region of Caledon, just an hour away from Toronto.

Tucked amidst curving countryside, it's brimming with storybook charm and will have you feeling like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark movie.

With roots stretching back to 1855, this quaint hamlet is packed with historic charm and a peaceful countryside feel that makes it an ideal spot for anyone craving a slower lifestyle.

Just outside the village, the Terra Cotta Conservation Area offers leafy forests, scenic hiking trails and tranquil ponds.

While the village is small and doesn't have a ton of shops, it is home to the Terra Cotta Inn, which, according to Visit Caledon, is "one of the most spectacular dining locations in Caledon."

Overlooking the Credit River, the Inn has charming dining rooms and a scenic patio where you can dig into some delicious meals.

You can also head to the Terra Cotta Country Store, a charming market featuring baked goods, drinks, and gourmet ice cream, as well as other items.

The charm of Caledon comes at a price—literally. According to Zolo, the average cost of a home in Caledon in September 2026 is $1,044,898.

Even if you're not ready to make the move, Terra Cotta is worth a visit for its conservation area trails, cozy country store, and picture-perfect scenery straight out of a storybook.

Visit Caledon website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

best places to live in ontario small towns in ontario best places to live in canada
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Here is a list of some of the Canadian goods Trump intends to ban from import

A list of some Canadian goods Trump intends to ban

Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back

There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.

The Latest: Trump signs executive orders ramping up trade war with Ottawa

The Latest: Trump signs executive orders on trade