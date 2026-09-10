Canadians say they'd love to move to this tiny riverside town in Ontario with storybook charm
It's just an hour away from Toronto.
Thinking about trading city life for a quieter pace? This little Ontario town is so enchanting; Canadians are dreaming of moving there.
Nestled along a flowing river, the community features historic homes and peaceful forests, making it a dreamy spot to settle down.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this quaint hamlet was one of the spots mentioned.
Terra Cotta is a tiny village nestled in the beautiful region of Caledon, just an hour away from Toronto.
Tucked amidst curving countryside, it's brimming with storybook charm and will have you feeling like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark movie.
With roots stretching back to 1855, this quaint hamlet is packed with historic charm and a peaceful countryside feel that makes it an ideal spot for anyone craving a slower lifestyle.
Just outside the village, the Terra Cotta Conservation Area offers leafy forests, scenic hiking trails and tranquil ponds.
While the village is small and doesn't have a ton of shops, it is home to the Terra Cotta Inn, which, according to Visit Caledon, is "one of the most spectacular dining locations in Caledon."
Overlooking the Credit River, the Inn has charming dining rooms and a scenic patio where you can dig into some delicious meals.
You can also head to the Terra Cotta Country Store, a charming market featuring baked goods, drinks, and gourmet ice cream, as well as other items.
The charm of Caledon comes at a price—literally. According to Zolo, the average cost of a home in Caledon in September 2026 is $1,044,898.
Even if you're not ready to make the move, Terra Cotta is worth a visit for its conservation area trails, cozy country store, and picture-perfect scenery straight out of a storybook.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.