Vets, MPs call on feds to launch honour review board to award Canadian Victoria Cross

Vets call on feds to finally award Victoria Cross
The federal government is facing mounting calls to establish a military honours review board, and to finally award Canada's highest military honour.
The Canadian Victoria Cross was established in 1993 to recognize acts of valour, self-sacrifice, or devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy, but it has never been awarded.
A delegation led by the former chief of defence staff, retired general Rick Hillier, held a press conference in Ottawa today to call on the government to review the case of Pte. Jess Larochelle, who fought in Afghanistan, and consider him for the first honour of the Canadian Victoria Cross.
In 2006, Larochelle single-handedly fought off a Taliban attack, saving his platoon's position in the process.
He was awarded the Star of Military Valour at the time, before he died in 2023.
Liberal MP Pauline Rochefort will present a petition today signed by more than 16,000 Canadians to back the creation of a review board and Conservative MP Blake Richards is rallying MPs to press the government to do it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026
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