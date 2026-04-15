What is the Canadian Victoria Cross — the medal that no one has ever received?

What is the Canadian Victoria Cross?
The Canadian Victoria Cross is Canada's highest military honour. It was created more than 30 years ago, but has yet to be awarded to anyone.
Here's a brief look at what it is.
What is the Canadian Victoria Cross?
Established in 1993, the Canadian Victoria Cross is meant to recognize acts of valour, self-sacrifice or devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy.
Who can get the award?
National Defence says a person is eligible for the award if they are or were a member of the Canadian Armed Forces on or after Jan. 1, 1993, or a member of an allied armed force that is serving with or in conjunction with the Canadian Armed Forces.
It says the Canadian Victoria Cross is to be awarded for the "most conspicuous bravery, a daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice, or extreme devotion to duty, in the presence of the enemy."
Is it the same as the Victoria Cross?
No. The original Victoria Cross was created by Queen Victoria on Jan. 29, 1856. National Defence says it has been awarded to 81 members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Canada’s last surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross, Sergeant Ernest Alvia "Smokey" Smith, passed away in 2005.
The Vimy Foundation website says the Canadian Victoria Cross looks the same as the original British Victoria Cross, except the inscription reads "pro valore" instead of "for valour."
While the design of Canadian Victoria Cross has existed on paper and in artwork since 1992, the first medal was not struck until 2007.
What other awards can Canadian military members get?
The Canadian Victoria Cross is part of a group of honours called the Military Valour Decorations. The group also includes the Star of Military Valour and the Medal of Military Valour, which have been awarded since October 2006.
Who is asking for the Canadian Victoria Cross to be awarded?
The federal government is facing mounting calls to establish a military honours review board and to finally award Canada's highest military honour.
A delegation led by the former chief of defence staff, retired general Rick Hillier, held a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday to call on the government to review the case of Pte. Jess Larochelle, who fought in Afghanistan, and to consider him for the first Canadian Victoria Cross.
In 2006, Larochelle single-handedly fought off a Taliban attack, saving his platoon's position in the process. He was awarded the Star of Military Valour at the time, before he died in 2023.
Liberal MP Pauline Rochefort is presenting a petition signed by more than 16,000 Canadians to back the creation of a review board and Conservative MP Blake Richards is rallying MPs to press the government to do it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.
—With files from Nick Murray
By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.