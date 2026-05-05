In the news today: New governor general, Legislature returns, ticket resale woes

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
PM Carney expected to name new governor general today
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to name a new governor general today at a press conference in Ottawa.
The governor general is appointed by the Sovereign on the advice of the prime minister and usually holds office for five years.
Mary Simon, Canada's first Indigenous governor general, will reach the five-year mark of her tenure in July.
Following controversy over Simon's struggles with French, Carney said the next viceregal representative would speak both official languages.
---
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Ruling expected in case of Ontario women accused of killing boy and confining sibling
An Ontario judge is expected to deliver his ruling today in the case of two women accused of killing a boy they were trying to adopt and confining his brother.
Becky Hamber and Brandy Cooney are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy in December 2022.
At the time of the arrests, police said the women were the boys' prospective adoptive parents.
Neither the children nor their mother can be identified under a publication ban.
---
Members of the national assembly sit during question period Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Five things to watch out for as Quebec's legislature resumes ahead of fall election
Quebec's legislature is back in session May 5, and new Premier Christine Fréchette has five weeks to push through her political agenda before the summer break — and October's general election.
Among the legislation to expect is a law protecting domestic violence victims, a draft constitution, and overall trying to adopt "as many bills as possible."
The legislature also returns in neighbouring New Brunswick, where Premier Susan Holt's Liberals are expected to introduce a long-awaited property tax overhaul.
There'll also be a continued push to update the province's Clean Water Act, as executives from oil giant J.D. Irving Ltd., a municipal advocacy group and an environmental lawyer appear before a climate change and environmental stewardship committee.
---
A person hangs a red dress before a walk on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited people in Canada in Saskatoon on Friday, May 5, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Vigil to be held on Parliament Hill today for missing and murdered Indigenous women
Family and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people are set to gather on Parliament Hill today.
Participants plan to hold a press conference and a vigil for Red Dress Day, led by Bridget Tolley with Families of Sisters in Spirit.
Speakers will commemorate lost loved ones and comment on Canada's progress 10 years after the launch of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Métis artist Jaime Black inspired the use of red dresses to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls with an exhibit in 2010, displaying more than 100 red dresses around the University of Winnipeg campus to raise awareness of the issue.
---
Fans fill the seats as the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA first round playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday April 20, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
New Ontario law capping resale prices frustrates season ticket holders
New legislation capping the price of resale tickets in Ontario is frustrating some season seat holders.
The policy makes it harder for seat holders to offset their costs, as some sell tickets to games they can't attend.
Ryan Van Horne is considering letting go of the Toronto Raptors seats he's shared with a friend for 12 seasons because of it.
He says it's getting harder to make it to all the games and more expensive to buy the tickets in the first place.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.