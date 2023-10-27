This Edmonton Park Is The Perfect Place To Experience Misty Mornings And Magical Fall Foliage
Endless trails to explore!
Grab your favorite scarf and prepare to be enchanted because this park in Edmonton is bursting with incredible autumn colours.
The River Valley spans 18,000 acres and is home to some of the most spectacular Edmonton parks and trails where you can see gorgeous gold and red leaves.
Hit the trails early enough and you may also see mist rising off the river and drifting through the trees, creating an ethereal, otherworldly feel.
There are tons of parks and trails to explore in the River Valley, many of which are within the Edmonton city limits and easily accessible by foot, bike or car.
MacKinnon Ravine is not far from downtown Edmonton, but it feels like a rural escape. Throughout the ravine there are grassy knolls and leafy trees that turn intense shades of yellow and orange in the fall.
The paths in the ravine are paved and mostly flat, making this a great place for hikers or cyclers of all fitness levels. There are also benches along the way where you can stop to soak up the scenery.
If you’re looking for stellar views of the North Saskatchewan River, Keillor Point is a must. Also known as the ‘End of the World’, the viewpoint sits on the top of a steep river bank.
To get to Keillor Point, make your way to Saskatchewan Drive in the Belgravia neighborhood, then follow the set of wooden stairs down to the viewing platform.
The Wolf Willow Stairs provide another top spot for amazing views, but you’ll have to work for them. If you can handle climbing nearly 200 steps up the side of a ravine, you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the North Saskatchewan River and the Fort Edmonton Footbridge.
The best place to access the stairs is from Westridge Park. Follow the trail along the river to the bottom of the stairs, then after your climb, you can relax on one of the benches at the top and take in the views of brilliant fall foliage along the river banks.
Looking for something a bit more chill? Mill Creek Ravine is a huge green space just across the river from downtown Edmonton. The trails here are relatively flat, making it a great spot for strolling, cycling and dog walking.
Traverse the tree-lined paths and you’ll come across footbridges over creeks, old railway trestles and an array of beautifully coloured autumn leaves on all sides.
Snap some iconic shots for your Instagram feed at the River Valley Swing. Located on the northern river bank between Capilano Bridge and Kinnaird Park, the swing is the perfect spot to enjoy the fall views.
The swing is down a dirt path off the main trail that can get slippery, but it's worth the trek for the beachy vibes and waterfront scenery.
When the temperatures get cooler, Terwillegar Park explodes into a dazzling display of bright orange and yellow leaves. Even the grass takes on yellowish hues, especially at sunrise and sunset.
There are numerous trails that wind through the park, many of which lead to the Terwillegar Footbridge, which spans the North Saskatchewan River.
While the River Valley is often called the biggest urban park in Canada, it’s actually a network of over 20 parks and green spaces. All of the parks are open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
With so many secret and not-so-secret spots to explore in this massive park system, the River Valley offers endless opportunities for autumn adventures!
River Valley
Price: Free
Address: Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: See stunning fall foliage in numerous parks and trails along the North Saskatchewan River.