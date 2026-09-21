Elections Alberta shares locations of polling stations ahead of referendum next month

Elections Alberta shares referendum vote locations
Elections Alberta shares referendum vote locations
A voting sign to be used for the 2026 Alberta Referendum in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan
Writer

Albertans can now find out where they'll need to go to vote for the Oct. 19 referendum as the provincial election agency has published the locations of just over 1,400 polling stations.

Those planning to vote on referendum day can go to Elections Alberta's website and type in their address to find their polling station, or wait for their "Where to Vote" card to come in the mail.

Elections Alberta is also setting up 310 polling stations for the advanced voting period, which is set to run from Oct. 13-17.

Those voting in advance can do so at any advanced polling station in their electoral division.

Election officials have said they're expecting a record voter turnout for the 10-question referendum, which will see Albertans vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

The last day for Albertans to apply to vote by mail is Friday, and Elections Alberta said last week that more than 520,000 people have applied so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I spent $15 at 3 of Canada's big fast food chains — One was CLEARLY the best value for money

Get ready to be shocked!

This tiny Ontario village has 2 majestic waterfalls and quaint little streets with fall charm

It's a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.

10 magical small towns and villages in Ontario that are even more beautiful in the fall

You'll want to add these spots to your autumn plans. 🍂

Trump's planned potash deal with Belarus to thwart Canada not so easy: analysts

Trump says U.S. aiming for Belarus potash deal

I ranked Canada's biggest cities from least to most overrated — This will burst some bubbles

Sorry, but the truth hurts. ✋

This Ontario fall village tucked amid rolling hills is dotted with cute cafes and bakeries

It's like a little autumn Hallmark town. 🍁

Poilievre says Canada will never be the '28th state' of the European Union

Poilievre says Canada won't be EU's '28th state'

Up to 30 shots fired near Belleville, Ont., synagogue as police faced gunman: SIU

Dozens of shots fired near Belleville synagogue

This $8 train ride from Toronto takes you to a mini Stars Hollow village with fall magic

You can unleash your inner Gilmore girl.