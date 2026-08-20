Report says wait times in Quebec emergency rooms were 11 minutes shorter last year

Emergency room wait times improved by 11 minutes
Emergency room wait times improved by 11 minutes
An IV pole is seen in a room in the emergency ward at The Montreal Children's Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

A new report says the average wait time for patients in Quebec's emergency rooms last year was five hours and 12 minutes.

The report by the Montreal Economic Institute shows that this represents an 11-minute improvement from wait times the previous year.

Renaud Brossard, a spokesperson for the institute, says it's a step in the right direction, albeit a small one. 

The report shows ER wait times differ from region to region, with Laval, the Laurentians, the Montérégie and Montreal having the longest lengths of stay. 

In these areas, the median wait time is between six and eight hours. 

The report says a lack of personnel are causing the high wait times.

“We wait a very, very long time to see a doctor, but once we do see one, we’re treated quickly and can leave,” says Brossard. “This suggests that there may be a lack of treatment capacity in the emergency room itself.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.

By Katrine Desautels | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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