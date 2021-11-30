Every Canadian Should Visit The Yukon At Least Once & These 7 Reasons Prove Why
Did you know the Yukon has an incredibly rich arts scene?
From the cozy East Coast to the magnificent Rockies, Canada is full of phenomenal places to visit. But the Yukon often goes overlooked when it comes to must-see travel destinations.
You might associate this wide-open territory with the northern lights, but the Yukon has a lot more to offer than just its natural beauty. In fact, it's home to a magnificent art community and is one of the best places in Canada to appreciate the work of Indigenous and non-indigenous artists.
If you have a fondness for beautiful things and a passion for exploring, you'll find the Yukon is well worth the trip, no matter where in Canada you're coming from.
Need more convincing? These seven reasons why you should pay this territory a visit might just have you updating your bucket list.
It's An Incredible Place To Learn About First Nations Traditional Art
With a history rooted in art, Yukon's creative community is carving a path for an art scene that supports reconciliation and diversity. This makes it an excellent place to learn more about Indigenous art.
At the Carcross/Tagish First Nation Carving Centre, you can see how totem poles, masks and jewellery are carved in the traditional Tlingit style by master carver Keith Wolfe Smarch.
Yukon is also home to the Dakwäkäda Dancers, a troupe of performers who use music and dance to teach younger generations of Southern Tutchone and Tlingit people about their culture; and to Jerry Alfred, the Crow Clan's "Keeper of the Songs," who preserves and creates traditional music in his Northern Tutchone language.
If you're hoping to take home a piece of Indigenous art or learn more from the artists that make them, the Carcross Commons retail village is an ideal place to start. You can also find art for purchase online at Yukon First Nations Art.
There's An Incredible & Diverse Collection Of Local Artists
The Yukon has more visual artists per unit of population than any other province or territory.
To give these artists the recognition they deserve, the Yukon Prize was created. This new award aims to increase support for the development of the territory's artists and promote Yukon visual art across Canada.
Of the 107 talented Yukon artists who submitted their art in 2021, Joseph Tisiga was chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Yukon Prize. Ken Anderson (KHÀTINAS.ÀXH), Amy Ball, Krystle Silverfox, Sho Sho "Belelige" Esquiro and Veronica Verkley were chosen as finalists.
Not only is it a great experience to explore Yukon and experience its artistic side first hand, but by visiting, you're helping to support the territory's award-winning and world-renowned artists.
The Northern Lights & Midnight Sun Make It A Photographer's Dream
You can find art anywhere — even in the sky. Head to one of the Yukon's many tranquil locations and simply look up to bask in the beauty of the extraordinary aurora borealis.
Create an art adventure of your own by videoing the northern lights, capturing all the colours on camera or letting it inspire a detailed drawing.
Another natural phenomenon to experience is Yukon's glowing midnight sun. During the summertime, the sun barely dips below the horizon, making for extra-long summer days, wherever you are in the territory.
There Are Tons Of Unique Attractions
One of the most famous landmarks along the Alaskan Highway, the Sign Post Forest in Watson Lake started in 1942 when a soldier left an homage to his hometown of Illinois.
Now, the "forest" has over 80,000 signs mounted onto signposts. Each poster lists a location around the world and its distance from Yukon. If your hometown isn't already represented, you can create a signpost of your own at the Visitor's Interpretive Centre.
If you can't get enough of animals, you can check out Yukon Wildlife Preserve, take a tour through Gold Rush-era Dawson or learn about Ice Age animals and more at Beringia Interpretive Centre.
You Can See How The Territory Inspired TV & Literature
Even if you haven't travelled to the Yukon yet, you've probably experienced its incredible beauty through movies and books.
The territory has inspired many stories, from Charlie Chaplin's film The Gold Rush and Jack London's novel The Call of the Wild (which was also a film adaptation) to TV shows like Gold Rush, Yukon Gold and Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet.
There's plenty of homegrown stories to check out too. Yukon Film Society presents numerous outstanding and award-winning works by Yukon filmmakers at Available Light on Demand and in the annual Available Light Film Festival.
Ivan Coyote is one of many talented Yukon authors. Their 2000 novel, Close to Spiderman, is inseparable from the Yukon landscape in which it's set.
With such vast and inspiring landscapes, it's little surprise that Yukon has captured the imagination of creative people all around the world.
Inspiration Can Be Found In Public Spaces
Outdoor public art is prominent in the Yukon, and you don't have to venture far to find it. Artwork can be found throughout the territory, especially in the capital of Whitehorse, where large murals, sculptures and stained glass pieces inspired by nature pepper the city.
The Visitor Information Centre in Whitehorse offers a Whitehorse Art Walk map with accompanying audio where you can learn the stories behind these works of art. The tour also includes stories of the Gold Rush, Indigenous history and info about modern life in Yukon.
There Are Plenty Of Art Shows, Workshops & Events To Attend
If all this has encouraged you to flex your own artistic muscle, feel free to take part in the creative process yourself.
Many Yukon artists offer Artist's Studio visits, where you can ask the artist questions or watch while they work. Arts Underground and Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre also offer workshops in everything from ceramics to mocassin-making.
Bring a piece of the Yukon home with you by joining a songwriting retreat, trying your hand at beadwork or venturing off with a photography tour group.
You can also attend festivals like Riverside Arts Festival or Adäka Cultural Festival, check out public artworks or buy some art to support local artists.
Artistry can be found on every corner of the Yukon. Before booking your trip, plan your visit around art activities and events you'd like to check out.
From its mesmerizing skies and rugged landscapes to its artists' deep-rooted connections to the land, Yukon is a place of endless inspiration and creativity.
So when you hit the road north to check out the Yukon sky, don't forget to look around at the amazing culture this unique territory has to offer.
