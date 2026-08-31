Family calls for probe of decision to grant parole to man convicted in woman's death

Connie Kentner, sister of Barbara Kentner, participates in a march following the decision to grant full parole to the man who was convicted of her sister's manslaughter, in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. Barbara Kentner, a member of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, died after complications to her injuries after she was struck by a trailer hitch thrown from a moving vehicle by Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay in 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang