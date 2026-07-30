Ottawa opening exports office as part of strategy to diversify trade
The federal government is opening a new strategic exports office as part of its plan to diversify trade.
The office, announced in Budget 2025, will be housed under Global Affairs Canada and will be tasked with removing trade irritants, lifting market access barriers and addressing infrastructure gaps.
The government says the office will help Canada secure international business opportunities in sectors that include aerospace, defence, infrastructure and energy.
The Liberals have set a target of doubling non-U.S. exports over the next decade.
The government’s spring economic update said non-U.S. goods and services exports increased by $33 billion in 2025 over 2024.
Samantha Lafleur, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said in an email last week that in the first quarter of this year, non-U.S. exports of goods and services were worth $96.2 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.