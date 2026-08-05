Business leaders want Ottawa to deliver on economic agenda quickly: KPMG survey

Firms want Ottawa to deliver on agenda: survey
Firms want Ottawa to deliver on agenda: survey
Workers place pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

A new poll finds Canadian businesses are feeling optimistic about the federal government's economic agenda, but that it will come down to executing on those priorities as the country stares down threats of fresh tariffs from the U.S. 

A KPMG survey, which polled 359 business leaders online between June 25 and July 13, found 51 per cent say their firm will be better off as a result of the federal government’s economic measures over the next three years.

Many of them want the federal government to prioritize removing red tape and fast-tracking a new West Coast oil pipeline to boost the economy.

The survey was taken before the U.S. threatened to implement 50 per cent tariffs on a wide-range of Canadian goods beginning Aug. 19, but it still gives insight into how leaders are thinking about the trade volatility. 

Lachlan Wolfers, national leader at KPMG Law, says many businesses are taking a measured approach and want to wait and see how the latest U.S. tariffs will shake out before reacting.

Meanwhile, he says the survey shows businesses want Ottawa to stay focused on actions that are within Canada’s control to build economic resilience, such as delivering on the federal economic agenda faster, improving tax competitiveness and diversifying trade. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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