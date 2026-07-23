Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariff threats

Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariffs
Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariffs
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a statement outside the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada's premiers in Prince Edward Island today amid new tariff threats from the United States.

The First Ministers Meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to increase tariffs by 50 per cent on a variety of Canadian goods, ranging from hockey sticks to honey to cement.

The U.S. says the tariffs, to be applied Aug. 19, are in response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada's supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

The premiers say they're united behind Carney and his negotiators as the federal government tries to de-escalate trade tensions and work on renewing the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

But the country's 13 provincial and territorial leaders will also come to the table with their own requests for Ottawa to increase federal health care funding and accelerate approval for major projects. 

The premiers' face time with Carney comes at the end of a three-day conference in Charlottetown hosted by P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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