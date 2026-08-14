Thousands of B.C. fire evacuees allowed home, but Summerland orders remain in place

Fire evacuation orders lifted for many in B.C.
Fire evacuation orders lifted for many in B.C.
A helicopter conducting night operations prepares to drop water on the Quilpituk Creek wildfire burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Residents of more than 2,000 properties near Okanagan Lake are being allowed home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted, although they remain in place for the separate fire that has been threatening Summerland, B.C., to the south.

The Quilpituk Creek fire that has been burning since Aug. 1 was declared held on Thursday.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says evacuation orders from Cinnabar Creek to Westshore Estates are downgraded to evacuation alerts, while alerts for properties south of Cinnabar Creek in the Wilson’s Landing area are lifted.

About 2,600 properties have had their evacuation orders in the district downgraded, while thousands of others remain on evacuation order due to the deadly Bald Range fire burning further the south.

The BC Wildfire Service says there was a surge in activity from that fire west of Summerland, boosted by clearer skies and swirling winds on Thursday.

The service says the fire that claimed one life over the weekend has been showing up to rank four behaviour, including surface fire, torching and "passive crown fire" in trees.

The Bald Range fire forced the entire evacuation of Summerland, population 12,000, as well as surrounding communities last weekend after it exploded in size and roared west.

It now measures about 190 square kilometres.

Rogers Communications meanwhile says it has opened up satellite phone and data services to its wireless customers across British Columbia in a bid to keep residents connected during wildfire season.

It says technology that is typically only offered in areas without traditional cell coverage adds a "layer of connectivity where it's needed."

The company says opening access to satellite mobile service boosts safety for residents when cell towers may be damaged by wildfires.

There are about 110 fires burning across B.C., with about 50 out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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