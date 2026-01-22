Advertisement Content

These small kitchen appliances can seriously elevate your basic game-day snacks

These picks make it easier to do more than chips and salsa.

Fresh homemade pizza being removed from a countertop pizza oven in a modern kitchen. Right: Group of people holding a bowl of chips and drinks during a sports game at home.

Homemade pizza baking in a countertop pizza oven. Right: Friends sharing snacks while watching sports at home.

Courtesy of Best Buy Canada, Unsplash | Phillip Goldsberry
Sponsored Content

Watch-party snacks tend to start with good intentions… and end with a couple bowls of chips once the oven fills up and time runs out.

Elevating your snacks doesn’t have to mean more work, though. The right small kitchen appliances can help you do more with less effort, whether that’s freeing up oven space, cutting prep time or letting food cook in the background while you focus on hosting.

As a one-stop destination for the latest and greatest tech, Best Buy Canada carries a range of small kitchen appliances designed to make hosting way easier, whether you’re planning ahead or pulling something together last minute.

From countertop ovens to blenders and pressure cookers, these are the kinds of tools that can help level up your watch party without overcomplicating things.

This smart toaster oven, for when your snacks need more oven space

Smart countertop oven with multiple cooking functionsCourtesy of Best Buy Canada

When everything needs to be hot at the same time, your main oven fills up fast. The Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven gives you extra room to bake, roast or reheat snacks, so you can go beyond frozen apps and keep everything warm without stressing about timing.

Buy it on Best Buy Canada

This food processor, for turning basic snacks into something better

KitchenAid food processor with multiple speed optionsCourtesy of Best Buy Canada

Wanting to avoid chopping is often what keeps snack ideas simple. The KitchenAid Food Processor helps speed things up, making it easier to prep fresh salsa, shred cheese or slice veggies. It's the kind of small enhancements that make a snack table feel more put-together.

Buy it on Best Buy Canada

This blender, for dips that don’t take all afternoon

High-performance blender for smoothies and food prepCourtesy of Best Buy Canada

Next level snacks usually start with good dips. The Blendtec Total Blender lets you blend guacamole, hummus or salsa quickly, so refreshing the snack table feels super easy.

Buy it on Best Buy Canada

This pressure cooker, for comforting mains that cook themselves


Instant Pot smart multi-cooker with app connectivityCourtesy of Best Buy Canada

Warm, shareable snacks are perfect for watch parties, especially when they don’t need constant attention. The Instant Pot Pro Plus WiFi 10-in-1 makes it easy to prep dishes like chili ahead of time and let them cook in the background while you focus on guests.

Buy it on Best Buy Canada

This pizza oven, for snacks that double as entertainment


Countertop pizza oven designed for homemade pizzaCourtesy of Best Buy Canada

When snacks become interactive, people remember them. The Bella Pro Blaze 12" Pizza Oven lets everyone build their own slice and keeps fresh pizza coming throughout the game. It's an easy way to level up snacks without extra planning.

Buy it on Best Buy Canada

As a one-stop destination for tech and home essentials, Best Buy Canada makes it easy to find appliances that fit your space, your menu and your hosting style. Whether you’re planning in advance or upgrading last minute, you can shop online or in-store, with quick and easy store pickup available in as little as one hour.
