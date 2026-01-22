These small kitchen appliances can seriously elevate your basic game-day snacks
These picks make it easier to do more than chips and salsa.
Watch-party snacks tend to start with good intentions… and end with a couple bowls of chips once the oven fills up and time runs out.
Elevating your snacks doesn’t have to mean more work, though. The right small kitchen appliances can help you do more with less effort, whether that’s freeing up oven space, cutting prep time or letting food cook in the background while you focus on hosting.
From countertop ovens to blenders and pressure cookers, these are the kinds of tools that can help level up your watch party without overcomplicating things.
This smart toaster oven, for when your snacks need more oven space
Smart countertop oven with multiple cooking functionsCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
When everything needs to be hot at the same time, your main oven fills up fast. The Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven gives you extra room to bake, roast or reheat snacks, so you can go beyond frozen apps and keep everything warm without stressing about timing.
This food processor, for turning basic snacks into something better
KitchenAid food processor with multiple speed optionsCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
Wanting to avoid chopping is often what keeps snack ideas simple. The KitchenAid Food Processor helps speed things up, making it easier to prep fresh salsa, shred cheese or slice veggies. It's the kind of small enhancements that make a snack table feel more put-together.
This blender, for dips that don’t take all afternoon
High-performance blender for smoothies and food prepCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
Next level snacks usually start with good dips. The Blendtec Total Blender lets you blend guacamole, hummus or salsa quickly, so refreshing the snack table feels super easy.
This pressure cooker, for comforting mains that cook themselves
Instant Pot smart multi-cooker with app connectivityCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
Warm, shareable snacks are perfect for watch parties, especially when they don’t need constant attention. The Instant Pot Pro Plus WiFi 10-in-1 makes it easy to prep dishes like chili ahead of time and let them cook in the background while you focus on guests.
This pizza oven, for snacks that double as entertainment
Countertop pizza oven designed for homemade pizzaCourtesy of Best Buy Canada
When snacks become interactive, people remember them. The Bella Pro Blaze 12" Pizza Oven lets everyone build their own slice and keeps fresh pizza coming throughout the game. It's an easy way to level up snacks without extra planning.