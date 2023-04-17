A Girl Needs Help Finding Her Build-A-Bear & It Was Donated With A Priceless Memory Inside
The search for this special teddy bear has now gone viral! 🧸
A 4-year-old from Tennessee is looking for help to find her beloved Build-A-Bear plush after it was accidentally donated to a local Goodwill store. The bear holds a priceless memory inside of it.
The search for the teddy bear has now gone viral, and several social media users have shared a Facebook post in hopes that the little one finds her special belonging.
The post, shared by The Big ONE 106.3 FM radio station, states that the Build-A-Bear toy has a recording of the child’s late mother's heartbeat, and it’s the only memory the 4-year-old girl has of her mom. The teddy bear was donated at a Goodwill in Tazewell.
The social media publication attached a note the child’s family posted in the local store, reading as follows:
"We are in search of a tie-dyed Build-A-Bear that was accidentally donated. This bear is the only thing of a departed mother that a little girl has. Please, if you have it, return it to this store so we can reunite them. You will be reimbursed. This bear has the mother's heartbeat in it. Daughter is four years old and really wants it back."
The radio station’s Facebook post has over 15,000 shares on the social media app and over 200 comments from users hoping the little one gets reunited with her priceless teddy bear.
"I pray that she gets the bear back, and they haven’t recorded anything over the mom’s voice. I’m praying for a safe return," one person wrote in the comment section.
"Praying it is found and returned to this precious little girl," someone else shared. "If you have it or know who does, please return it to the Goodwill so it can be reunited with this sweet girl."
The tie-dyed teddy bears in the picture (cover image and Facebook post) are similar to the lost Build-A-Bear toy that was donated.
"If you can help find it or you possibly bought it from the store, please message us or return it to the store," reads the Facebook post.
