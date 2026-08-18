Alexandra Lodge, a gold rush-era landmark, survives B.C. wildfire

Gold rush-era lodge survives B.C. wildfire
Gold rush-era lodge survives B.C. wildfire
Alexandra Lodge in the in southwestern B.C. is shown in this handout photo. Shirley MacKinnon, owner of the historic Alexandra Lodge says the 130-year-old building was still standing after the fire had passed the lodge.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Shirley MacKinnon (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The owners of the gold rush-era Alexandra Lodge in southwestern B.C., are celebrating news that the landmark is still standing after a wildfire came perilously close. 

The BC Wildfire Service says the "leading edge of the fire" has passed by the lodge, which sits next to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Fraser Canyon. 

It says fire crews are mopping up around the lodge and doing danger tree assessment and falling. 

Shirley MacKinnon, who purchased the lodge with her husband Ken in 2021, says in an interview that the latest update is a relief as they have spent more than 4 1/2 years restoring the dilapidated building.

It was built in 1863 then refurbished a century ago, and MacKinnon says it would have been devastating to lose the building after the latest renovation.

The roadside house has roots tracing back to B.C.'s gold rush era, serving travellers as they passed through, and MacKinnon says the lodge even hosted the king of Siam in the 1930s because the owner at the time was known to be an "incredible chef."

MacKinnon says she has been overwhelmed with messages of support from people about the lodge. 

"We sure love this old girl and cannot wait to continue in our journey with her, and with all of you in our lives," she says in a social media post. 

The BC Wildfire Service says the Ainslie Creek wildfire that threatened the lodge has grown to more than 651 square kilometres. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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