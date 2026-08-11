Gordie Howe bridge saw more than 41K crossings into Canada in first 5 days: StatCan

Gordie Howe bridge saw 41K+ crossings in July
Gordie Howe bridge saw 41K+ crossings in July
Vehicles cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 27, 2026, the first day it was open to vehicles.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer
Writer

Statistics Canada says tens of thousands of motorists crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge into Canada over the first few days after it opened.

The long-anticipated bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit opened to traffic on July 27 after weeks of delay.

StatCan says preliminary inbound traffic figures show 18,900 Canadian resident return trips from the United States over the Gordie Howe bridge in its first five days of operation.

Over the same period, 18,100 U.S. residents crossed the bridge to enter Canada.

StatCan says the other border crossings in the region — the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel — saw 52,700 inbound trips by Canadians and U.S. residents over the same period.

The agency says 4,100 commercial transport trucks travelled to Canada over the Gordie Howe bridge in the final five days of July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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