You could score a free GRETA Party Package just by sharing your latest little win
Submit your win online by November 8 for your chance at a party package for six.
If you finally parallel parked on the first try, didn't text your ex, or actually booked that dentist appointment you've been putting off for six months, congrats! You deserve a celebration.
No, seriously. GRETA's What's Your Win experience — running from October 8 to November 8 — is all about celebrating everyday wins, with a chance to turn yours into a night out with the gang.
Sharing a win is simple. Submit yours through the online What's Your Win submission form, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a free party package for six at GRETA YYC, GRETA YYZ or GRETA YVR.
GRETA guests shooting hoops. Courtesy of GRETA
The packages are made for a group of six and include a round of cocktails, game cards, a photo booth card, a souvenir photo magnet and more. Whether your win is finally getting through your work inbox or making it through the week without ordering takeout, there's no need to wait for a birthday to go out.
You can even submit bigger, more personal milestones — like being five years cancer-free or becoming the first person in your family to go to university — and GRETA will celebrate those with the community too.
All wins will be displayed on GRETA's Wall of Wins, with winners contacted directly and announced on social media weekly throughout the experience.
No matter what your excuse is to head out on the town, any milestone is worth celebrating. Sometimes making it through the week is reason enough.
GRETA's What's Your Win?
Price: Free to enter
When: October 8 to November 8
Details: Your smallest wins could score you a free party package for six with drinks and game cards for the whole group.