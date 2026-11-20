You can play over 50 arcade games and grab a bite at the new GRETA location in Winnipeg
Your Winnipeg winter plans just got a major upgrade.
For Winnipeggers looking to get out of the house and escape the cold, GRETA has opened its fourth Canadian location at 115 Garry Street, bringing 50 arcade games, global street food and craft cocktails to the downtown core.
The lineup includes a mashup of modern and classic games, from Mario Kart and Twister to Jets-branded air hockey and even a brand-new slush machine game. And to give a nod to local flavour, the Winnipeg-inspired menu also features street nuggets with honey dill dipping sauce.
There's more going on at GRETA than just games and food. Catch DJ sets on weekends or book one of their private or semi-private spaces (with optional custom packages) for a birthday, group celebration or corporate team outing.
Of course, you don't want to forget about happy hour or the famed reGRETA industry Sundays, when almost everything on the menu is just $5.
There are over 50 arcade games. Courtesy of GRETA
What makes the Winnipeg location special is GRETA's connection to Manitoba. GRETA co-owner Chris Decock's family is originally from the province, making the city a meaningful place for the business to expand to.
The GRETA team even had a head start on getting acquainted with the city back in September during Le Burger Week, giving away free burgers for a year to 52 winners. They also ate their way through the event, visiting 52 participating burger joints across Winnipeg.
The new location has taken up residence in the heart of the city's sports, hospitality and entertainment district, bringing something new to the address.
Whether you're looking to settle a score in Mario Kart, chow down on some nuggets and honey dill sauce or just have a night out with the gang, GRETA brings plenty of options together under one roof.
GRETA Bar Winnipeg
Price: 💸💸
Address: 115 Garry St., Winnipeg, MB
Why you need to go: Check out over 50 arcade games, global street food, craft cocktails, live DJ nights and group events.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.