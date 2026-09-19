Canadians can get up to 25% off Disney World trips and there's so much magic to experience
Here's how Canadians can save on a 2027 vacation. 🏰✨
If you've been dreaming of Mickey waffles, walks along Main Street, U.S.A., Dole Whip, and fireworks over Cinderella's castle, you're in luck.
Walt Disney World just launched an offer for Canadians, and your next trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth could come with a little less of a hit to your wallet.
Grab your Mickey ears and start planning your happily ever after, because a 2027 trip to Disney World just got cheaper.
The offer
Disney World has launched an offer for Canadian residents, giving guests the chance to save up to 25% on select Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket packages for 2027 travel.
The offer is valid for most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027, as well as most nights from February 28 to October 2, 2027.
The package includes:
- A room with the Disney Resorts Collection
- Theme park ticket(s)
- Free Memory Maker
To unlock the magical savings, you'll need to book a stay of at least four nights and four days.
The discounted resorts
One perk of this offer is that you can spend all your time right in the heart of the magic.
The package includes a stay with the Disney Resorts Collection, so the Disney experience doesn't have to end when you leave the parks. You can wake up surrounded by your favourite characters, themes and little touches of Disney magic before heading out for another day of adventure.
Many resorts can be booked for up to 25% off, including spots like Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney's Beach Club Resort, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.
You can also save up to 20% off on packages at destinations including Disney's All-Star Movies Resort, Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and French Quarter.
While Disney resorts may not always be the most budget-friendly option, they come with some pretty magical perks that can make it easier to spend less time figuring out logistics and more time chasing down those Mickey-shaped snacks.
As a Disney Resorts Collection guest, you'll get early-access benefits that can help you secure some of those must-do experiences, such as making dining reservations, purchasing Lightning Lane Passes, booking Enchanting Extras Collection experiences, and getting tickets to special events.
One of the main highlights is early theme park entry. Disney Resort Collection guests can take advantage of the 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day, giving you a head start on some of the most popular attractions before the parks get busier.
Another perk? Transportation. There's no need to spend a fortune on car rentals or rideshares, because complimentary transportation is available to Disney Resorts Collection guests.
You can hop on a bus, monorail, water taxi or Disney Skyliner at no extra cost, making it easy to get between your resort and the parks, Disney Springs and other destinations around Walt Disney World.
Disney Resorts are part of the theme park experience, with many bringing their own stories, characters, and larger-than-life theming to life.
Destinations like the Art of Animation Resort boast themed spaces that immerse you further in the Disney magic, such as Finding Nemo rooms and The Little Mermaid pool areas.
The fun doesn't stop once you return to your resort, either. Many hotels offer unique experiences and activities, including Disney movies under the stars, nature walks, sports, waterslides, and more, so if you need a break after a day of chasing rides and characters, there are still lots of ways to spend the evening.
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside allows you to live your princess dreams with horse-drawn carriage rides, or take in the scenery with the river cruises. You can also enjoy activities like fishing and campfires.
Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
For something a little wilder, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge gives you the chance to wake up to an actual savanna. The resort is home to more than 200 animals and birds, including giraffes, zebras and flamingos, so your morning coffee could come with a pretty spectacular view.
The discounted park tickets
Canadians can also enjoy discounted park tickets as part of the promotion.
There are several ticket options to choose from, depending on your budget and vacation preferences. You can select the standard 1 Park Per Day Option, or level up your park-hopping powers with one of the options below:
- Park Hopper Option: If you want to pack your day with multi-park magic, this might be the ticket for you. The Park Hopper Option allows you to visit more than one theme park per day, so you can start your morning with a ride on Space Mountain and end your evening watching fireworks somewhere completely different.
- Water Park and Sports Option: Want to make a splash? This option lets you visit one theme park each day of your ticket, as well as enjoy a certain number of visits to a water park or other Walt Disney fun.
- Park Hopper Plus Option: Want the full Disney buffet? You can visit multiple theme parks each day of your ticket, plus enjoy a certain number of visits to other Walt Disney World fun based on the length of your ticket.
Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks where you can live out your favourite Disney fantasies, explore far-off galaxies and worlds, and maybe work off all those Mickey waffles while you're at it.
Each destination features rides, shows, experiences, characters, restaurants and more, making it easy to spend an entire day soaking up Disney magic.
And if you're planning a 2027 visit, there's lots to look forward to, with new experiences and classic attractions:
- Magic Kingdom: Home to charming Main Street, U.S.A. and the iconic Cinderella Castle, Magic Kingdom is the perfect place to live out your fairy tale dreams. You can enjoy thrilling rides like TRON Lightcycle / Run andTiana's Bayou Adventure, as well as classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean. Don't miss the nightly Happily Ever After Fireworks over the castle.
- EPCOT: The most futuristic park, EPCOT allows you to hop on rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, or spend your day exploring 11 country pavilions arranged around a 1.3-mile lagoon. You can go from eating French pastries to sampling Mexican food and then blast through the galaxy all without needing a passport.
- Disney's Hollywood Studios: Take a little trip to L.A. at this park, where you'll find immersive lands like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and ride top attractions including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog. You can also head to the newly opened Magic of Animation experience, where you can explore interactive studio departments, watch portraits come to life, and take a drawing class with Olaf the snowman.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom: You'll feel like you've stepped into Africa at this park. Take a safari ride, enjoy attractions like Expedition Everest and Flight of Passage, and explore Avatar's world of Pandora.
An ice cream at Animal Kingdom.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Free Memory Maker
Disney's discounted offer for Canadians includes free Memory Maker. The all-inclusive Memory Maker package lets you download photos taken by Disney PhotoPass photographers throughout your vacation, including photos from more than 175 locations across Walt Disney World.
So whether you’re posing in front of Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey or screaming your way through a favourite attraction, you can actually be in the photo instead of being the person stuck behind the camera.
When to visit Walt Disney World
While Walt Disney World is magical year-round, keep a few things in mind when booking your trip.
Since discount packages are available on most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027, as well as most nights from February 28 to October 2, 2027, you have plenty of dates to choose from if you're able to be flexible with when you visit.
If you're looking to beat the heat, January through March generally brings some of Orlando's milder weather, although temperatures can still vary. For Canadians looking to escape the winter, that can make a January or February Disney trip particularly appealing, especially when you're trading snow boots for Mickey ears.
September is traditionally one of the quieter times of year at Walt Disney World, although Florida's hurricane season runs from June through November, so it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast and packing your rain jacket when planning a fall trip.
If you're looking for some spooky fun, late summer through October is when Halloween season gets into full swing, with autumn decor, seasonal treats and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom on select nights.
From princesses and pirates to fireworks and Dole Whip, there's a lot to pack into a Disney vacation, and this new Canadian offer could give you a little more room in the budget for some extra magic.
Disney World offered Madeline Forsyth the opportunity to visit Disney World with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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