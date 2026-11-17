This Toronto hotel has group dinners, birthday cake and later night parties all under one roof
Planning a celebration dinner for a group of 8+ people is one thing. Figuring out where everyone's going afterward is another. At The Drake Hotel in Toronto's West Queen West, you can sort both. The iconic boutique hotel brings dinner, drinks, dancing and even a sleepover together under one roof.
True to The Drake's renown for food, art and nightlife, there's plenty happening beyond the dinner table. Start with brunch or dinner, head to one of the hotel's bars for cocktails, catch a DJ or some live music, then stay the night in the award-winning hotel above.
For group dinners, there are two family-style prix fixe options for up to 35 people, priced at $59 and $79 per person. Brunch is also on the menu, with family-style options starting at $35 per person.
The perks don't end at modern bistro dining. Everyone in the party receives Smile coupons for the photo booth, and the packages include cover and line bypass for late-night parties at Drake Underground, Lounge and Sky Yard. Overnight guests can also get up to 20% off their hotel rooms. If your group isn't ready to call it a night after dinner, there's no need to go anywhere else. (Room discount and late-night access are subject to availability.)
No two celebrations are alike, so make it your own with customized welcome cocktails, omakase sushi boards ($135 for three to four people), bottomless mimosas ($40 per person), espresso martini towers ($60 for four), birthday cake from Moonmilk Toronto ($22), champagne toasts and more.
Whether it's a birthday, a promotion, an engagement or a milestone worth toasting, The Drake has options for making a night out feel like a proper celebration, without having to book out an entire venue.
With more than 20 years in West Queen West, the Toronto institution knows a thing or two about a good night out. The best part? No juggling venues, arranging rides or keeping the group together. Few places in the city can take you from a celebratory dinner to cocktails, live music, a dance floor or listening lounge, and a boutique hotel room without ever leaving the building.
Ready to make it a night to remember? Explore The Drake Hotel's group dining
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.