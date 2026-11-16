This venue near Ottawa hosts a signature NYE party every year & here's how to get tickets
Where do you want to be when the clock officially ticks over to 2027?
For those in the know, there's no place they'd rather be than the signature New Year's Eve party at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy.
Every year, the luxurious entertainment destination, just minutes from Ottawa, celebrates the holiday season with live music, DJs, festive dining and special events, all building up to a spectacular December 31 celebration — tickets for which are sure to go fast.
And with a five-star hotel, restaurants and entertainment all in one complex, you can turn a night of celebrating into a festive getaway. Just note that the casino is for guests aged 18 and older.
What you can look forward to on New Year's Eve
Live performers make the night one to remember. @casinolacleamy | Instagram
A marathon of entertainment, food and fun awaits on December 31 at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy. Plus, the venue goes all-out with decorations for perfect photo ops around every corner.
For those who love to dance, the party starts at Bar 7, with DJ Tdot and DJ Magnificent heating up the dance floor from 4 p.m. At 9 p.m., Off the Wall takes the stage, performing classic songs live into the night with incredible energy.
There'll be DJs, live music and more. Courtesy of Loto-Québec
Food is part of the experience, too, with a gourmet buffet and interactive food stations adding to the festivities.
And, for the first time, there'll be meal packages available at the newly opened Bouquet Restaurant. With a stunning view of the lake, the warm and inviting spot serves refined wines, signature cocktails and a locally sourced, seasonal menu.
And when midnight arrives, guests can join a special countdown to welcome 2027 and then celebrate with bands and DJs until 3 a.m. After that, there's still plenty to explore in the Casino, or you can head to your cozy room at the adjoining five-star hotel.
The party starts well before New Year's Eve
A whole holiday program awaits in the lead up to NYE. Courtesy of Loto-Québec
You don't have to wait until December 31 to get into the festive spirit at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy.
From December 17 to January 3, the complex has special holiday programming every day, with live music, DJs and plenty of opportunities to celebrate.
At Bar 7, Latin Thursdays kick off at 8:30 p.m., while Rythmik DJ and band nights bring live entertainment to Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. They also have a 1,200-seat theatre hosting everything from stand-up to tribute acts and beloved local artists.
Whether you're catching up with friends over a festive meal, celebrating with colleagues before the holiday break or planning a night out with someone special, there's plenty happening throughout the season.
Enjoy a luxurious start to the new year
Hilton Lac-Leamy@casinolacleamy | Instagram
With the five-star Hilton Lac-Leamy right there, you can extend the celebration with a stay in one of its rooms or suites.
Take a dip in the year-round pools, unwind at the spa or make time for the hotel's restaurants and cigar lounge.
There's even a New Year's Day Special at 5 p.m. in Bar 7, with DJ Chris spinning tunes from 5 p.m. and live music from 9:30 p.m., thanks to Chic Shock.
Live entertainment, games and more. Courtesy of Loto-Québec
For Ontarians looking to celebrate somewhere different this year, Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy offers a mix of live entertainment, dining and five-star accommodation just minutes from Ottawa.
Ready to join the celebration? Tickets are available online, with packages with or without a meal, plus two new dining packages at Restaurant Bouquet.
Celebrate the New Year at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy
Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy@casinolacleamy | Instagram
Price: Starting from $61 per person
When: From 4 p.m. on December 31, 2026.
Address: Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy - 1-3, boul. du Casino, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Ring in 2027 all under one roof with live music, dancing, gourmet food and a midnight countdown, then make a getaway of it with a stay at the adjoining five-star Hilton Lac-Leamy.
Tickets on sale here from December 1
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