This luxe spot 5 mins from Ottawa will make your summer escape feel like a jaunt to Vegas
Amazing food, great dancing, and awesome entertainment.
There's no need to dig out your passport for a luxurious getaway this summer. Only five minutes from Ottawa, this lakeside destination has elegant accommodation, delicious food, live music, games and more under one roof.
Overlooking Québec's Lac Leamy and Lac des Carrières, the lush Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy turns a weekend escape from the GTA into a bona fide vacation without the international airfare.
It all starts with the five-star accommodation at the attached Hilton Lac-Leamy. After pulling into the complimentary parking, you can check into your room and explore the amenities.
From relaxing by the pool to getting a tension-busting massage at Amerispa, vacation mode is activated from the moment you arrive.
Hilton Lac-LeamyCourtesy of Loto-Québec
Once you're settled in and feeling refreshed, the action begins. For guests aged 18 and over, Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy is full of options. The only tricky part is deciding what to do first.
Dining is an obvious choice. For high-end dining, Arôme: Seafood and Grill serves delicious dishes alongside waterfront views. Banco Bistro also has your back until midnight on Friday and Saturday with pizzas, burgers, and more.
Arôme: Seafood and GrillCourtesy of Loto-Québec
As for things to do, the Théâtre du Casino is a must. This 1,200-seat space hosts amazing shows year-round, and the upcoming program is no exception.
From iconic acts like Jesse Cook, STYX and Buena Vista Orchestra to tribute shows for Céline, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin and more, there's plenty to sing and dance to.
Théâtre du CasinoCourtesy of Loto-Québec
In 2026, the theatre is also hosting Australia's Thunder from Down Under — Most Wanted Tour and TITANIQUE, a must-sea musical comedy! that'll have you gasping and giggling all the way through.
After your show, you can explore the gaming floor, where Vegas-style slot machines, classic table games and more are available.
Let the good times roll at the casino's on-site nightclub, Aléa, where DJs collaborate with artists in the immersive space that'll have you dancing until the early hours.
For live bands and a more laid-back feel, Bar 7 (also in the casino) is the spot. And, back at the hotel's Grand Hall, you'll also find Bacchus — a refined lounge with an adjacent cigar room.
Aléa nightclubCourtesy of Loto-Québec
Finally, because you're so close to two beautiful lakes, you can easily step outside and explore nature. If you want to get out on the water, you can rent a kayak locally. Otherwise, lakeside trails lead you on an easy hike through the nearby parc du Lac-Leamy.
Hôtel-Casino du Lac-LeamyCourtesy of Loto-Québec
Whether you're staying for one night or a whole week, you can experience a proper escape at this all-in-one destination just across the Ottawa River.
To learn more about Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
Loto-Québec products and gaming locations are intended for individuals 18 or older. Its responsible commercialization program, Wise Play, supports players so that a game remains a game.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.