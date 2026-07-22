Holt, Kinew say they would defend Canada amid sovereignty push in Alberta, Quebec
The premiers of Manitoba and New Brunswick say they feel a responsibility to defend a united Canada amid separatist forces in Alberta and Quebec.
The provincial leaders are making the case for national unity at the Council of the Federation's summer meeting on Prince Edward Island.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says premiers should speak up on the two provinces' sovereignty movements but he would not give specifics on whether he would get involved in a hypothetical referendum campaign.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says the provinces have a responsibility to promote Canadian unity.
The comments come as a separatist movement gains momentum in Alberta and the Parti Québécois heads into a provincial vote in October.
The 13 provincial and territorial premiers have gathered to discuss trade, health care and other national issues at the three-day meeting, set to wrap Thursday.
Kinew said Wednesday that he would be willing to play a role in a potential Quebec referendum if Quebecers want him to.
“This is Canada. We all have a voice in telling our fellow Canadians that we want to stick together and maintain the true north strong and free,” Kinew said.
Holt advocated for collaboration between her province and neighbouring Quebec and said the "Canadian team" is stronger together.
“Politics in Quebec is politics in Quebec; I already have plenty on my plate in New Brunswick, but we would be there to defend and promote a united Canada,” she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.
By Patrice Bergeron | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.