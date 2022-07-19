Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Transformer Exploded At The Hoover Dam & Video Shows A Huge Cloud Of Smoke

"Something has just blown up!"

Senior Global Editor
Fire at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. Right: Firefighters extinguish the fire.

kristynashville | Twitter, USBR | Twitter

Fire led to an explosion and a huge cloud of smoke at the Hoover Dam in Nevada on Tuesday, sparking concerns about the giant structure and the Colorado River that it holds at bay.

The fire broke out on a transformer around 10 a.m. local time and triggered an explosion that gave many tourists a scare in the area, Fox 5 Vegas reports.

"My goodness! Something has just blown up!" one tourist can be heard saying in a video of the explosion. The clip spread widely after the fire and has been watched over 2 million times.

In the video, a thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the lower part of the dam.

"The Hoover Dam just exploded," says another witness who posted the video on TikTok. "That's not good at all (...) Whoops!"

@iris_jaded

Explosion on Hoover damn #dam #explotion #fire

Fire crews showed up and the flames were extinguished by about 10:30 a.m., the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement. Officials said there were no injuries and there is no risk to the power grid.

The Hoover Dam is the largest structure of its kind in the U.S., and major damage would be catastrophic for several states that rely on it.

However, once it became clear that the dam itself wasn't in danger, social media users were quick to break the tension with some dam funny jokes.

"Dam good job," wrote one user.

Others joked about all the times the dam has been trashed on film, including in a Transformers movie.

"An issue involving a transformer at hoover dam... where have I heard that before?" wrote one person.

"Damn Decepticons," wrote another.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and an investigation is underway.

