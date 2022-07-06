This 'Big Brother' Contestant From Houston Was Just Replaced By A Florida Lawyer
Here's what happened!
Yesterday, CBS announced the names and faces that will participate in Big Brother season 24, and there have already been some changes made to the roster.
Marvin Achi, a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer living in Houston, TX was expected to be a part of this new season as he was shown in the original trailer released on Tuesday.
However, by the evening, the show's official Twitter announced that Achi "will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother," replacing him is a 24-year-old lawyer from Florida named Joseph Abdin.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We\u2019re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!\u201d— Big Brother (@Big Brother) 1657073017
It was not specified why Achi was swapped. The social announcement has over 500 comments from BB fans shocked but the change. Some even wonder if there's some sort of drama happening.
"What's the tea?????" a Twitter user responded to the CBS tweet.
Some fans of the show are speculating that Achi had to leave Big Brother because of something involving his current journey competing on America's Got Talent.
The Nigerian-born "fitness educator" performed a flexing routine involving a science experiment on the show, which was inspired by his job and all the workout videos he films for his popular Instagram account.
Achi's replacement, Abdin, graduated from Law school last year in Florida. He, too, enjoys working out as his Instagram bio says he is a certified trainer.
Narcity has reached out for comment from both CBS and the former contestant about the specifics of the replacement with no responses at the time of publication.