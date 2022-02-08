Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

'How To Get Rid Of Hiccups' Is An Age-Old Question That This Clever Product May Be Able To Answer

As seen on Shark Tank! 👀

Commerce Writer
'How To Get Rid Of Hiccups' Is An Age-Old Question That This Clever Product May Be Able To Answer
@hiccaway | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

"How do I get rid of hiccups?" is a question we've all asked — and Googled — at some point in our lives. From solutions like holding your breath to drinking upside down, everyone seems to have a different hiccup remedy that usually doesn't work.

While we still don't know what causes them, there might actually be a product that works to relieve you from the annoying hiccups. Shark Tank's HiccAway: A Natural Remedy Proven to Stop Hiccups Instantly can apparently do just that. It has already sold out a few times, but it's now back in stock on Amazon Canada for $18.99.

It's basically a special straw that you use to drink water out of with a setting for children and adults. According to the HiccAway website, it'll get rid of hiccups by "generating enough pressure while sipping from the device to lower the diaphragm while simultaneously activating leaf-shaped flap in the throat" which then "stimulates two key nerves" that will instantly stop the hiccups.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars, most Amazon Canada reviewers say it instantly gets rid of hiccups every time they've used it. It's easy to use and perfect for anyone over the age of one who wants to get rid of hiccups as fast as possible.

HiccAway: A Natural Remedy Proven to Stop Hiccups Instantly

Amazon Canada

If you've ever wondered how to get rid of hiccups, this product might finally provide you with a natural remedy that actually works. As seen on Shark Tank, this clever straw works to instantly stop the hiccups by the way it generates pressure as you drink from it.

HiccAway
$18.99
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Valentines Day

11 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Order That'll Arrive In Time For Date Night

Don't worry, you've still got time.

@fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram, @fossil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you have procrastinated your Valentine's Day shopping, don't worry! There are still plenty of snazzy gifts you can order on Amazon Canada that'll arrive by February 14.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

Amazon Canada Is Offering Second Generation Apple AirPods For $30 Less Than Other Stores

They're currently $149.99!

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, Yalcinsonat | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a new pair of earphones, you can score a pair of Second Generation Apple AirPods on Amazon Canada for $149.99. Places like Apple and The Source have them originally listed at $180, so you'll be saving $30 if you buy them on Amazon Canada now. Pretty sweet, huh?

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

11 Fun Two-Player Games You Can Play When You're Bored & Cooped Up At Home

Perfect for couples or roomies with nothing better to do.

Amazon Canada, @playninegame | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter activities aren't for everyone and the cold weather can mean having to find fresh ways to stay entertained at home.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

This Purple Shampoo On Amazon Canada Will Annihilate Brassy Hair, According To Rave Reviews

It has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! 😍

@milkshakehairofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on a mission to eliminate brassy tones out of your hair, you might want to pick up a bottle of Milkshake Silver Shine Shampoo for $30 on Amazon Canada. While that price tag may seem steep for one bottle of shampoo, reviewers say it's totally worth it.

Keep Reading Show less