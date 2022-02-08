'How To Get Rid Of Hiccups' Is An Age-Old Question That This Clever Product May Be Able To Answer
"How do I get rid of hiccups?" is a question we've all asked — and Googled — at some point in our lives. From solutions like holding your breath to drinking upside down, everyone seems to have a different hiccup remedy that usually doesn't work.
While we still don't know what causes them, there might actually be a product that works to relieve you from the annoying hiccups. Shark Tank's HiccAway: A Natural Remedy Proven to Stop Hiccups Instantly can apparently do just that. It has already sold out a few times, but it's now back in stock on Amazon Canada for $18.99.
It's basically a special straw that you use to drink water out of with a setting for children and adults. According to the HiccAway website, it'll get rid of hiccups by "generating enough pressure while sipping from the device to lower the diaphragm while simultaneously activating leaf-shaped flap in the throat" which then "stimulates two key nerves" that will instantly stop the hiccups.
With an average rating of 4.3 stars, most Amazon Canada reviewers say it instantly gets rid of hiccups every time they've used it. It's easy to use and perfect for anyone over the age of one who wants to get rid of hiccups as fast as possible.
