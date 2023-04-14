An Italian In The US Said Americans Are Insecure About 'Looking Broke' & People Are Not Ok
"You prioritize your stomach. Americans prioritize their peace of mind."
Culture and priorities vary for people in different communities depending on which part of the world you’re living in. Recently, an Italian living in the United States took it to TikTok to speak about American consumerism and said people in this country are insecure about "looking broke."
User Jashi (@jashiproject) posted a clip on the social media app talking about how U.S. locals spend big amounts of cash on new cars instead of other things and compared to what he — as an Italian — would do with that money.
@jashiproject
American consumerism up and messed up priorities is with keeping this country poor and especially poor and experiences. The average car payment in America $700 a month for a three month vacation and Itali would definitely cost you less than one month of car payments in America. #consumerism #usa #culture
"I need to say this. Whoever convinced all American people that having the new car is the sh*t is a marketing genius," Jashi says in his TikTok post. "Because the new car is nice, but the next $700 a month in your pocket to, for example, buy a nice meal or, just in two months, buy a flight to Italy. That’s definitely better. I believe that this country’s priorities are so f*cked up."
The content creator notes that while Americans are paying for an expensive car, he could use that money to spend three months in Italy relaxing.
"I might be driving the old car, but when it comes to, for example, the biggest insecurity of American people, which is looking broke, I believe that it looks much less broke to be three months in Italy and posting from the beach than driving a new entry-level car for $700 a month," the Italian says.
Part of the comment section on Jashi's viral TikTok clip.jashiproject | TikTok
People in the comment section were not ok with Jashi’s opinion, and they definitely clapped back.
While some argued that Americans don’t have enough vacation time from work to spend several months in another country, others simply questioned the Italian content creator about why he cared so much about the topic.
"Homie, we spend that money on a car because vacationing is not possible even with money. We get two weeks off a year," one person wrote.
"You prioritize your stomach. Americans prioritize their peace of mind. Knowing the fact I get to work on time without my sh***ty car won’t break down," another user shared.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.