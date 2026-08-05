Kitchener man pleads guilty in U.S. to hacking charges: DOJ

Kitchener man pleads guilty to hacking charges
Kitchener man pleads guilty to hacking charges
The Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium at the U.S. Attorney's Office on Oct. 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, File)
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The U.S. Department of Justice says a Kitchener, Ont., man has pleaded guilty to a "widespread computer hacking conspiracy" that compromised more than 165 companies and organizations.

The department says 26-year-old Connor Moucka, working with other hackers, stole sensitive information online from a U.S.-based software service in 2024.

He then extorted funds from his victims through ransom payments, the department says.

In a media release, the department says Moucka entered a guilty plea on four counts of his indictment, including computer and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He's scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 27 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the remaining counts.

The department says Moucka was arrested and extradited from Canada last year following an FBI investigation that received assistance from police in Canada, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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