Kleenex Won't Be On Store Shelves In Canada Soon & The Company Might Need A Tissue
Kleenex in Canada will soon be a thing of the past.
Kimberly-Clark, the maker of the popular name-brand tissue, has officially announced Kleenex is being pulled from store shelves as of August 2023.
The move was clearly not one made lightly, as evident in a statement from the Vice President and General of Kimberly-Clark Canada, Todd Fisher:
“The decision was incredibly difficult for us to make, and we appreciate consumers allowing us into their homes over the decades, and to our retail partners for their support."
In a statement to Narcity, Kimberly-Clark confirmed the decision to, "exit the Kleenex consumer facial tissue business in Canada," citing what was referred to as "unique complexities" in the Kleenex business.
“We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment," Fisher continued, adding Kleenex is being pulled from Canada "despite our best efforts."
So aside from the expert branding around Kleenex that has most generations used to referring to the brand name when in search of a tissue, much like Band-Aid, it is the end of an era for the company.
However, Kleenex is far from the only brand Kimberly-Clark makes and sells in Canada and the rest of its products won't be impacted by this change.
"Kleenex professional facial products and Kleenex consumer hand towel products will remain in the Canadian market, as well as other Kimberly-Clark brands including Cottonelle, Viva, U by Kotex, Poise, Depend, Huggies, Pull-Ups, and Goodnites," the company confirmed.
Fisher added with Kleenex being discontinued in Canada, Kimberly-Clark will "shift our resources to better focus on other brands in Canada and meet the needs of our consumers with continued innovation and value.”
So, Canadians better get used to calling it a tissue because soon, there will be no Kleenex left to grab when you need it most.
