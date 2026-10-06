With Ottawa's LGBTQ+ funding set to end next spring, groups urge Ottawa extend scope
Groups serving LGBTQ+ people are urging the Carney government to extend funding and programming aimed at growing mental health and security concerns.
The Trudeau government in 2022 launched an action plan to support LGBTQ+ Canadians, such as funding security at Pride parades and boosting research programs.
That programming is set to expire next spring, and Egale Canada says there are rising needs as minorities face online threats and new provincial policies affecting transgender youth.
Sen. Kristopher Wells says the Liberal government should put dollars behind its pledge to not abandon sexual and gender minorities, and expand existing programming to account for rising threats.
The Dignity Network coalition says Canada needs to speak out for people abroad facing repression.
Ottawa has been silent about raids on LGBTQ+ groups in Turkey, a country Canada is in negotiations with for a new trade deal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.