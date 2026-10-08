Treasury Board minister says he's unaware of pests in federal office buildings

Minister unaware of pests in federal offices
Minister unaware of pests in federal offices
A giant Canadian flag hangs on the side of a government office building in downtown Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali says he's unaware of the presence of pests in federal office buildings.

Responses to an order paper question revealed last month that dozens of federal buildings have reported the presence of pests such as mice, rats, bats and bedbugs since 2020.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Ali said it was the first time he had heard about the issue and he'd be asking his team to look into it.

While the management of federal office buildings falls under Public Services and Procurement Canada, the presence of pests is an issue that has been raised by public servants and federal unions for years.

Ali made the comments while at a press conference to discuss the government’s recently tabled legislation to reduce red tape in the federal bureaucracy.

The government is looking to amend 31 laws and regulations administered by 11 federal departments and agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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